Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

‘Dirty’ money was wet, buried: SkyCity’s Adelaide operation sued over billions allegedly laundered

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Riverside, SkyCity Adelaide where the company built a huge new hotel. Photo / Supplied

Riverside, SkyCity Adelaide where the company built a huge new hotel. Photo / Supplied

SkyCity Adelaide allegedly allowed customers to spend ‘dirty money’ that appeared to have been wet and previously buried, according to documents lodged in the Federal Court of Australia yesterday.

Customers posing a high money laundering

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business