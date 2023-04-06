Advertisement
Covid, labour shortages hit Lindis River Wines: Inland Revenue calls liquidators

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Pinot noir grapes at harvest. Photo / Sally Round, RNZ

Unpaid tax prompted Inland Revenue to call in liquidators to a Central Otago pinot noir-focused vineyard where an unfortunate combination of factors blighted the business.

The pandemic, trouble getting labour and lost orders beset Lindis River Wines, a vineyard near Cromwell run by Holger Bruno Reinecke and Chantal Josette Degril.

