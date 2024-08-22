Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ shares extend decline as earnings underline shaky economy - Market close

By Paul McBeth
BusinessDesk columnist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
New Zealand shares fell for a fourth day. Photo / NZME

New Zealand shares fell for a fourth day. Photo / NZME

New Zealand shares fell for a fourth day as the rush of company earnings, such as SkyCity Entertainment Group, showed the tough economic conditions firms have been operating under.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 33.62

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business