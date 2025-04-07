Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

NZ sharemarket registers biggest fall since Covid amid US tariff impact

Graham Skellern
By
Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The New Zealand sharemarket had its worst day since the the start of the Covid pandemic. Photo / Richard Robinson

The New Zealand sharemarket had its worst day since the the start of the Covid pandemic. Photo / Richard Robinson

  • The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 3.68% to 11,775.88, marking its biggest drop since March 2020.
  • The index is now in correction territory, having fallen over 11% from its December 30 high.
  • Matt Goodson of Salt Funds Management advised investors to remain calm and identify unaffected stocks.

Very few stocks were spared as the New Zealand sharemarket had its biggest single-day fall since the start of the Covid pandemic amid the global fallout from the United States tariffs.

After another rout on Wall Street, the S&P/NZX 50 Index plunged 449.4 points or 3.68% to 11,775.88 – the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Shares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Shares