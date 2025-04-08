Advertisement
New Zealand’s high school robotics title holders scramble for world championships funding after previous backers withdraw

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Team 2915E members (from left) Oliver Mun, Harry Baker, Sohail Asyaban, Markus Maertzchink, Rio Carron, Daisy Chen. Back row: Lynfield College technology teachers Doug Bryant and Craig Yearbury.

In an age where robotics is taking over manufacturing – and, soon, large swathes of our everyday lives – a team from a West Auckland high school could be the best at building a robot in the world.

But as things stand, they’ll never know.

In February, Lynfield College’s “Team 2915E” beat 70 teams from around New Zealand to win the VEX National Championships – the second year the school had won the title, and with it the right to represent New Zealand at the 2025 VEX Robotics World Championship in Texas, May 6 to 8 – where teams will take on each others’ robots in head-to-head matches that require both speed and dexterity.

Team 2915E members (from left) Markus Maertzchink (records and competition management), Harry Baker (coding and driver), Sohail Asyaban (design and building) and Rio Carron (former driver, now coach).
The problem is that a number of the sponsors who paid their way to the US last year – including AUT, a DIY retailer and a construction firm – have not returned to back the 2025 effort, citing a lack of available funds.

In a Givealittle campaign, the team are seeking to raise $25,000 (and had $11,929 by early this week).

But organiser Donna Baker told the Herald the total cost will be in excess of $60,000 for the team and chaperones.

“We have to compete in Dallas in four weeks but have just had all five community grants declined and are now struggling for funds,” Baker said.

With the recession, funds were tight for both private and public organisations.

She’s making progress too. After making more than 400 pitches via LinkedIn, Baker has landed a range of new backers for Team 2915E, including Control Web and Lenco – both returning from last year – plus newcomers 2degrees, Southern Cross Travel Insurance, Wismopay, Page Macrae Engineering, Lancom Technology, ClearPoint, PCI Projects, CY International, Auckland University’s Newmarket Innovation Hub and the Hi-Tech Awards Trust.

“We’re super thankful for the donations so far,” Baker says.

The team are now just $15,000 shy of their target.

Baker is hoping more backers from the technology industry will emerge “and help the upcoming engineers and programmers of tomorrow to realise their dreams today”.

