Team 2915E members (from left) Oliver Mun, Harry Baker, Sohail Asyaban, Markus Maertzchink, Rio Carron, Daisy Chen. Back row: Lynfield College technology teachers Doug Bryant and Craig Yearbury.

In an age where robotics is taking over manufacturing – and, soon, large swathes of our everyday lives – a team from a West Auckland high school could be the best at building a robot in the world.

But as things stand, they’ll never know.

In February, Lynfield College’s “Team 2915E” beat 70 teams from around New Zealand to win the VEX National Championships – the second year the school had won the title, and with it the right to represent New Zealand at the 2025 VEX Robotics World Championship in Texas, May 6 to 8 – where teams will take on each others’ robots in head-to-head matches that require both speed and dexterity.

Team 2915E members (from left) Markus Maertzchink (records and competition management), Harry Baker (coding and driver), Sohail Asyaban (design and building) and Rio Carron (former driver, now coach).

The problem is that a number of the sponsors who paid their way to the US last year – including AUT, a DIY retailer and a construction firm – have not returned to back the 2025 effort, citing a lack of available funds.