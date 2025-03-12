Callaghan Innovation: Last-minute funding lifeline buys time for 40 science roles

Callaghan Innovation is being wound down this year amid a science system shake-up that will merge seven Crown Research Institutes into three new Public Research Organisations. Photo / Supplied
The Government has granted a last-minute funding lifeline to two groups of scientists within soon-to-close Callaghan Innovation
The reprieve would extend funding for Callaghan’s biotechnology group through to 2027, and for its applied tech group through to September this year
Concerns remain about the future of many scientists within the Lower Hutt-based agency, which is being wound down amid wider reforms
Some scientists at Callaghan Innovation have been given a last-minute funding lifeline – but others within the soon-to-close agency still face uncertainty.
The Lower Hutt-based Crown entity is being wound down this year amid a science system shake-up that will merge seven Crown Research Institutes into three new Public Research Organisations (PROs).
Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Shane Reti today announced that a biotechnology group within Callaghan would be transferred into a PRO to be formed from Scion, Plant and Food Research, Manaaki Whenua and AgResearch, as of October.
Meanwhile, Callaghan’s applied technology group would be funded until September 30 – several months beyond when the agency’s funding is slated to end – to carry out existing commercial contracts.
Reti said both groups provided expertise to businesses on a fee-for-services basis, and concerns had been raised around their long-term financial viability without ongoing funding from the Government.
“The temporary extension of funding is intended to make for a smoother transition for clients and greater certainty for Callaghan Innovation’s scientists.”
While the biotechnologies group now had funding through to 2027, and a new home to transfer to, the path ahead for the 30 science and research staff within the applied technologies group wasn’t so clear.
New Zealand Association of Scientists co-president Professor Troy Baisden pointed out that a fourth PRO, focused on advanced tech, wasn’t scheduled to be formed until 2026.
“The current staff at Callaghan are critical to the future of advanced technology research in Aotearoa New Zealand and will be looking overseas after September.”
Public Service Association (PSA) national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said the lifelines meant about 40 jobs that were set to be axed would now be spared.
However, she echoed Baisden’s concerns – and also noted the uncertain future of workers in other Callaghan functions, such as its commercialisation and Māori innovation teams.
“This whole approach has been clumsy from the get-go, with job cuts last year coming ahead of the science system reform plan this year, causing unnecessary distress and uncertainty for many Callaghan workers and their families.”
One Callaghan staffer told the Herald this month: “From the perspective of both staff and many established customers, it feels as though the Government is attempting to fly a plane while it is still being built.”
Baisden called on the Government to set up a separate science ministry – something it has as yet given no indication of doing as part of its major overhaul.
“We need a well-performing science ministry to reform our research system so it more efficiently delivers the knowledge and innovation that makes us healthier, safer and more productive.”
It also remained unclear whether the Government will be appointing another Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor – a role that has sat unfilled for 255 days – alongside a yet-to-be-formed advisory panel.
Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.