Callaghan Innovation: Last-minute funding lifeline buys time for 40 science roles

Reti said both groups provided expertise to businesses on a fee-for-services basis, and concerns had been raised around their long-term financial viability without ongoing funding from the Government.

“The temporary extension of funding is intended to make for a smoother transition for clients and greater certainty for Callaghan Innovation’s scientists.”

While the biotechnologies group now had funding through to 2027, and a new home to transfer to, the path ahead for the 30 science and research staff within the applied technologies group wasn’t so clear.

New Zealand Association of Scientists co-president Professor Troy Baisden pointed out that a fourth PRO, focused on advanced tech, wasn’t scheduled to be formed until 2026.

“The current staff at Callaghan are critical to the future of advanced technology research in Aotearoa New Zealand and will be looking overseas after September.”

NZ Association of Scientists president Professor Troy Baisden.

Public Service Association (PSA) national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said the lifelines meant about 40 jobs that were set to be axed would now be spared.

However, she echoed Baisden’s concerns – and also noted the uncertain future of workers in other Callaghan functions, such as its commercialisation and Māori innovation teams.

“This whole approach has been clumsy from the get-go, with job cuts last year coming ahead of the science system reform plan this year, causing unnecessary distress and uncertainty for many Callaghan workers and their families.”

One Callaghan staffer told the Herald this month: “From the perspective of both staff and many established customers, it feels as though the Government is attempting to fly a plane while it is still being built.”

Baisden called on the Government to set up a separate science ministry – something it has as yet given no indication of doing as part of its major overhaul.

“We need a well-performing science ministry to reform our research system so it more efficiently delivers the knowledge and innovation that makes us healthier, safer and more productive.”

It also remained unclear whether the Government will be appointing another Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor – a role that has sat unfilled for 255 days – alongside a yet-to-be-formed advisory panel.

Reti told the Herald last month that discussions were under way but a decision hadn’t yet been reached.

Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.

