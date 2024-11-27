Dr Michelle Dickinson’s Nanogirl Labs in liquidation

Inquiry into the Covid 19 response, Fatal Waikato crash and 45yrs since Air NZ Erebus crash.

Global education design company Nanogirl Labs, founded by Kiwi couple Michelle Dickinson and Joe Davis, has gone into liquidation.

Nanogirl Labs was placed into liquidation as funding for science education dried up, BusinessDesk reported.

“Michelle and I and the amazing people who’ve worked with us over the last eight years have poured our heart and soul into trying to make a for-purpose business that could make a real difference for Kiwi kids and kids around the world,” Davis said.

In July, the Herald reported on more than 350 being lost across New Zealand’s science system.