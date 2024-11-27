Advertisement
Home / Business

Dr Michelle Dickinson’s Nanogirl Labs in liquidation

NZ Herald
Global education design company Nanogirl Labs, founded by Kiwi couple Michelle Dickinson and Joe Davis, has gone into liquidation.

Nanogirl Labs was placed into liquidation as funding for science education dried up, BusinessDesk reported.

“Michelle and I and the amazing people who’ve worked with us over the last eight years have poured our heart and soul into trying to make a for-purpose business that could make a real difference for Kiwi kids and kids around the world,” Davis said.

In July, the Herald reported on more than 350 being lost across New Zealand’s science system.

Dr Michelle Dickinson. Photo/ Babiche Martens
Under-investment in science had been problematic for a long time but the coalition Government had tightened funding further, New Zealand Association of Scientists co-president Dr Lucy Stewart said at the time.

Digby Noyce has been appointed as liquidator.

Dickinson won the Prime Minister’s Science Media Communications prize in 2014.

Nanogirl Labs was incorporated in 2016.

“My husband Joe and I have dedicated our lives to helping hundreds of thousands of children around the world access science and technology education through our company Nanogirl Labs,” Dickinson wrote in Woman’s Day in 2022.

