Budget 2025: $6.6b business tax incentive much needed but abrupt closure of pay equity door not ok - Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Head of Business·NZ Herald
KiwiSaver cut, Best Start means-tested, $6.6b for business. Nicola Willis’ Budget aims for growth but she warns of slow wages and high unemployment. Video / Mark Mitchell
Fran O'Sullivan
Opinion by Fran O'Sullivan
Head of Business, NZME
THREE KEY FACTS

  • Nicola Willis’s Budget includes a $6.6 billion tax incentive for businesses to boost investment.
  • Means-testing Best Start will extend for three years for those earning over $180,000.
  • The Budget forecasts 3% GDP growth by 2027, with unemployment decreasing and inflation within 0-3%.

In a single word, Nicola Willis’ second Budget is “pragmatic”.

It remains a brutal truth that New Zealand is living beyond its financial means.

More of that later.

But Willis’ $6.6 billion windfall for business after some years of sluggish growth is welcome.

