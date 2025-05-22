Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Budget 2025: Budget-night papers reveal effective 0.5% tax hike on 180,000 families, KiwiSaver changes may undermine growth agenda

By , ,
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

KiwiSaver cut, Best Start means-tested, $6.6b for business. Nicola Willis’ Budget aims for growth but warns of slow wages and high unemployment. Video / Mark Mitchell
  • The Government released its 2025 Budget, which centred on a $6.6 billion tax change to stimulate economic growth.
  • The Budget included several cuts, totalling more than $21b over four years.
  • Budget papers reveal the changes will lead to an effective marginal tax rate rise for 180,000 families, although they will still be better off thanks to other tax credit changes.

About 180,000 families will face a 0.5% increase to their effective marginal tax rate, Budget-night papers reveal.

Although these families will still be better off thanks to other tax credit changes, the higher effective marginal tax rate will act as a disincentive to work, officials

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics