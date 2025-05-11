- The Grocery Supplier Cost Index was up 2% in the 12 months to April.
- On a monthly basis, just over 2600 products increased in cost in April.
- Rising butter costs helped drive a 3.8% increase in costs in the chilled foods category.
Butter, beef and chocolate were among the grocery products with the largest annual price increases in April, according to the Grocery Supplier Cost Index (GSCI).
Commissioned by Infometrics and Foodstuffs New Zealand, the GSCI showed the pace of supplier cost increases to Foodstuffs supermarkets (New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square) rose 2% in the year to April.
“This increase is the same as the result recorded in March, and is in line with expectations of broadly more settled cost trends – at least compared to recent years,” Infometrics chief executive and principal economist Brad Olsen said.
But Olsen said a number of key products continue to see higher supplier costs, driven by offshore demand and supply trends.