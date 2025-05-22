Advertisement
Budget 2025: Best Start payments to be means-tested across all three years

The weekly Best Start payment will now be means-tested across all three years it is offered to new parents, Finance Minister Nicola Willis said in today’s Budget.

Currently, all parents receive the payment in the first year after having a child, with means-testing in years two and three.

The payment will now be means-tested for all three years, saving $211 million, Willis said.

The move to means-test Best Start was to ensure money went to families who needed it the most, she said.

Her Budget increased spending in areas such as health, education and spending while reducing debt, Willis said.

“The Government is not promising today’s Budget will solve all of New Zealand’s problems.”

In its first response to Budget 2025, Labour labelled it an “Austerity Budget that leaves women out”.

“After a year of job cuts, now we are on to pay cuts and stealing from our kids’ retirement funds,” Labour leader Chris Hipkins said.

Working for Families changes - $14 a fortnight

Social Development Minister Louise Upston announced a tweak to Working for Families tax credits.

The abatement threshold, the level at which the tax credit is slowly withdrawn, will be lifted from $42,700 to $44,900.

This means that people will keep more of their tax credits as their income from work rises with wage inflation.

The increase is worth $14 a fortnight on average and up to $23 a fortnight.

The cost of the change is $205m over four years.

However, the Government is also raising the abatement rate from 27% to 27.5%. This means that when people’s incomes rise, they will lose their tax credits faster than before.

It marks a steady increase in the abatement rate over successive Governments. Not long ago it was closer to 20%.

Do you have questions about the Budget? Ask our experts – business editor at large Liam Dann, senior political correspondent Audrey Young and Wellington business editor Jenee Tibshraeny – in a Herald Premium online Q&A here at nzherald.co.nz at 9.30am, Friday, May 23.

