Her Budget increased spending in areas such as health, education and spending while reducing debt, Willis said.

“The Government is not promising today’s Budget will solve all of New Zealand’s problems.”

In its first response to Budget 2025, Labour labelled it an “Austerity Budget that leaves women out”.

“After a year of job cuts, now we are on to pay cuts and stealing from our kids’ retirement funds,” Labour leader Chris Hipkins said.

Working for Families changes - $14 a fortnight

Social Development Minister Louise Upston announced a tweak to Working for Families tax credits.

The abatement threshold, the level at which the tax credit is slowly withdrawn, will be lifted from $42,700 to $44,900.

This means that people will keep more of their tax credits as their income from work rises with wage inflation.

The increase is worth $14 a fortnight on average and up to $23 a fortnight.

The cost of the change is $205m over four years.

However, the Government is also raising the abatement rate from 27% to 27.5%. This means that when people’s incomes rise, they will lose their tax credits faster than before.

It marks a steady increase in the abatement rate over successive Governments. Not long ago it was closer to 20%.

