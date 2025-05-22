Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Budget 2025: Upbeat Treasury predicts rising house prices and GDP growth

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

NZ Herald Business Editor-at-large, Liam Dann breaks down all you need to know about the upcoming budget. Video / NZ Herald
Liam Dann
Opinion by Liam Dann
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.
Learn more
  • Treasury forecasts 3% GDP growth by 2027, with unemployment below 5% and inflation around 2%.
  • It says high dairy and meat prices will boost exports, but structural deficits will persist due to a revenue-expenditure mismatch.
  • Net core Crown debt is expected to peak at 46% in 2027/28, with borrowing cost risks.

“The economic outlook is positive despite global trade uncertainty,” the Treasury says.

That’s good to hear, because it still feels pretty precarious to me.

Treasury’s Budget Economic and Fiscal Update (or Befu) takes an upbeat tone, with expectations of 3% GDP growth by 2027.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It also expects unemployment to fall

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business