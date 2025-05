The Government is unveiling its Budget 2025.

Follow our live updates and commentary to find out what’s in for you below.

Load more

Do you have questions about the Budget? Ask our experts - business editor at large Liam Dann, senior political correspondent Audrey Young and Wellington business editor Jenee Tibshraeny – in a Herald Premium online Q&A here at nzherald.co.nz at 9.30am, Friday, May 23.