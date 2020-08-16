Retirement village operator Summerset and oil refiner Refining NZ are set to report their half year results on Monday as the reporting season clicks into gear.
Summerset has already said its underlying net profit for the first half is expected to be in the range of $40m to $45m.
Broking house Jarden said that with Summerset having provided its sales statistics for the period, there was limited scope for a big earnings surprise.
"Similar to other retirement operators who have already reported, we expect changes to property valuation assumptions to weigh on asset growth," Jarden said.
"As such, a flat or even modestly negative change in net tangilbe asset backing per share
could be reported.
"Given the uncertain macro backdrop, sales and housing market commentary; sevelopment outlook; and growth in debt will all be key areas of focus," Jarden said in a research note.
Next up is Refining NZ, which has already announced that it expects to recognise a non-cash impairment charge in the order of $220 million before tax ($158 million after tax) in its 2020 half-year results.
The impairment charge is mostly due to revised refining margin assumptions, reflecting the excess refining capacity in the Asia-Pacific region and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on transport fuel demand, particularly jet demand.
Results coming up (annual unless specified):
Aug 17
Refining NZ (half year)
Summerset (half year)
Aug 18
PGW Wrightson
Mercury Energy
Aug 19
Fletcher Building
Michael Hill Jeweller
A2 Milk
Aug 20
Genesis Energy
Auckland International Airport
EBOS
Seeka (half year)
Aug 21
Skellerup
Aug 24
Chorus
Freightways
Comvita
Aug 25
NZME (half year)
Aug 26
Meridian Energy
Metlifecare
Spark
Scales (half year)
Aug 27
Air NZ
NZ King Salmon
Vista Group (half year)
TIL Logistics
Vector
Aug 28
Port of Tauranga
Marsden Maritime
Steel and Tube
Sept 3
Sky City
Sept 4
Property for Industry (half year)
Sept 8
Briscoe Group
Sept 18
Tourism Holdings