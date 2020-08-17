Drought and disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic drove Mercury Energy's operating earnings down 2 per cent over the year to June, but the company increased its dividend for the 12th year in a row.

Operating earnings, (ebitdaf) of $494 million in the year were down $12m on the previous corresponding period.

It was Mercury's first full year without earnings from the Metrix smart metering business, which was sold last year.

Mercury's net profit after tax of $207m was down by 42 per cent on the previous year's record profit of $357m, which was inflated by the $177 gain on the sale of Metrix.

Adjusting for the sale, Mercury's net profit was up $27m, primarily because lower interest and tax charges more than offset the effects of lower rainfall.

Mercury has forecast its ebitdaf to be $515m for the current year to June 30, 2021.

It said its overall performance was strong in a testing financial year affected by drought across the Waikato catchment from September, and then disruption from Covid-19.

Its final dividend came to 9.4 cents per share, taking total ordinary dividends for 2020 to 15.8 cents, an increase of 2 per cent on 2019.

Mercury's share price shot up by 21c or 4.3 per cent to $5.09 on the back of the result.

The company said in July that it was well placed to respond to Rio Tinto's move to wind-down operations at NZ Aluminium Smelters by August next year.

Mercury chief executive Vince Hawksworth said today the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and on customers would "continue to be felt for some time".

He added the announced closure of Tiwai, and decisions around timing of the closure, would lead to increased volatility in wholesale electricity markets,

The closure would have transmission pricing implications, and market and investment implications for Mercury and others, he said.

Mercury's renewable generation assets in the North Island are close to load centres and largely free of major transmission constraints.

South Island generators Contact and Meridian are expected to bear the brunt of the closure.

At 622 megawatts, Tiwai's power consumption represents about half that consumed in the greater Auckland region.