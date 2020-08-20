Geoff Babidge, managing director and CEO of a2 Milk, addresses shareholders during their AGM held at the Grand Millennium Hotel. 21 November 2017 New Zealand Herald Photograph by Dean Purcell.

Dairy and infant formula company a2 Milk says it is in talks to buy three-quarters of the China-owned Mataura Valley Milk (MVM) in Southland for $270m.

The company said it had made a non-binding indicative offer to acquire a 75.1 per cent interest in MVM, based on an enterprise value of about $385 million.

MVM had now agreed to provide a2 Milk period of exclusivity to conduct due diligence and documentation.

The exclusivity arrangements are supported by MVM's majority shareholder, China Animal Husbandry Group (CAHG), which would retain a 24.9 per cent interest.

CAHG is a wholly owned subsidiary of China National Agriculture Development Group, which is also the parent company of a2 Milk's strategic partner in China, CSFA Holdings Shanghai (China State Farm).