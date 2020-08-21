Manufacturer Skellerup said its net profit came to $29.1 million in the June year, level with the previous year's, despite Covid-19 disruption.

Skellerup's revenue rose 2 per cent to $251.4m while EBIT came to $42.4m - also up 2 per cent.

Operating earnings from Skellerup's agri division rose 11 per cent to $25.4m while earnings from the industrial division fell 9 per cent to $20.9m.

The company declared a final dividend of 7.5 cps, bringing the total dividend to 13.0 for the year, which was in line with last year's.

Skellerup said the results overall were in line with the prior corresponding period's record result despite the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on both the supply chain and markets globally.

"The performance reflects the resilience and robustness of the business and highlights the benefit of providing essential products, particularly in the agri division, to international markets," the company said.

Chief executive David Mair said the result underscored the importance of the essential dairy consumables products that Skellerup designs, makes and sells.

In the agri division, increased sales of essential rubberware products into the US, achieved operational gains despite the impact of Covid-19 restrictions at its Wigram facility.

The industrial division's EBIT was $20.9m, down 10 per cent on the record result achieved a year earlier.

"With minor exceptions, our businesses have continued to operate throughout the varying Covid-19 lockdowns across the world, reflecting the critical nature of many of our products," Mair said.

"However, demand was adversely affected for some of our products used in infrastructure and oil and gas applications."

Mair said the company was in a secure position for continued growth and there had been a "solid" start to the current financial year.

The company's shares rallied by 13c or $2.62, on the back of the result.