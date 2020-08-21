"We came to a view that the Mataura Valley opportunity presented the most attractive opportunity going forward."
A2 Milk's investment in the company would effectively retire all the debt in the business.
"The plant is really state-of-the-art and is capable of producing the highest quality nutritional products," he said.
China Animal Husbandry is owned by the a wholly owned subsidiary of China National Agriculture Development Group, which is also the parent company of a2 Milk's strategic partner in China, CSFA Holdings Shanghai, or China State Farm.
A2 Milk plans to invest further to establish blending and canning capacity at Mataura's facility to support setting up a fully integrated manufacturing plant for infant nutrition. Discussions with MVM were "ongoing and remain incomplete".
Any transaction that results from the current discussions is expected to be settled towards the end of a2 Milk's cash reserves.
At its annual result this week, a2 Milk said its cash balance was $854m. If the deal went ahead, it would be settled from existing cash reserves, it said.
Shares in a2 Milk last traded at $20.27, up 35c, while Synlait dropped seven cents to $6.62.