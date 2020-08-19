Key Points:

Energy generator and retailer Genesis Energy said its operating earnings, or ebitdaf, fell by 4 per cent to $356 million in the June year, driven by lower hydro generation and the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns. At that level, the result was at the lower end of a previously advised earnings guidance of $355m to $365m.

Genesis lifted its final dividend by 1 per cent to 8.675 cents a share, despite its net profit falling by 22 per cent to $46m. The total divided for the 2020 year came to 17.2cps compared with 17.05c in the previous corresponding period.The company said it had to use its portfolio of fuels and generation assets to ensure a solid result during a year of exceptionally dry North Island conditions, several planned and unplanned market outages, and the disruption of Covid-19. "The second half tested our portfolio flexibility through multiple gas and transmission outages, exceptionally low North Island hydro catchment inflows and the Covid-19 lockdown," Genesis chief executive Marc England said. Hydro generation fell by 491 gigawatt hours versus the year prior. This meant the Huntly Power Station's back-up generation was called upon more regularly to stabilise wholesale electricity prices for all market participant, he said. New Zealand's electricity system is preparing for the closure next August of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, which consumes about 13 per cent of the country's power. England said Genesis' diversified generation portfolio had demonstrated its value to all market participants. "I am proud to say that our business strategy has been thoroughly stress tested this year and has performed under the challenging conditions," he said. In its earnings outlook, Genesis said it expects ebitdaf - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and financial instruments - of between $395m to $415m in the 2021 year. The company's shares last traded at $2.82, having dropped by 14 per cent over the last 12 months.