Chorus has delivered a full-year result broadly line with analyst expectations and guidance as it braces for new regulatory and technology challenges.

The network operator reported net profit for the year June 30 of $52 million against the previous year's $53m, a nose behind Jarden's expectation of $54.4m.

Ebitda rose to $648m from last year's $636m. Jarden had been expecting $651m.

Revenue - hit by Covid as new connections paused during the first lockdown - was $959m vs the year-ago $970m, but it was balanced by a fall in expenses during the same period. On a conference call, CFO David Collins put the cost of the pandemic at $12m.

The final dividend was 14c per share for a full-year payout of 24cps, again in line expectations.

Full-time equivalent staff was down 5 per cent, Collins said, following a restructure late last year.

Chorus shares have been on a bull-run over the past 12-months as the UFB rollout enters its final stages, and investors start to look ahead to years of lower-capex and higher dividends.

Shares closed Friday at $8.01. The stock is up 55 per cent for the year.

In a note last week, wealth manager Jarden raised its 12-month target price from $6.40 to $7.18 but kept its rating at neutral.

Research analysts Arie Dekker and Grant Lowe highlighted to negatives: "opaque investment settings" or uncertainty around where the Commerce Commission will land with a series of decisions that will cap Chorus' revenue once a new regulatory regime kicks in, and the rise of fixed wireless broadband alternatives from Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees (using their mobile networks to deliver broadband into a home or business, cutting Chorus out of the loop).

The retailers already have close to 200,000 on fixed-wireless access (or FWA). Jarden says it will be watching Spark (which reports tomorrow) closely for any update on its plans for 5G-enabled fixed-wireless. Chorus might have to cut the price of its lower-end UFB product to compete, Jarden says - potentially crimping its short-term free cash-flow.

In the meantime, Jarden notes that by cutting prices on its top plans and raising them on its cheapest, Chorus has been "taking the alternative and logical approach of incentivising

RSPs to push end users towards a 1Gbp product that is raising ARPU" [average revenue per user per month".

Fatter dividends ahead

Even with its caution about regulatory uncertainty and the fixed-wireless threat, Jarden sees Chours' full-year dividend rising from 24cps in 2020 to 25cps next year, then 33cps the year after.

Dekker and Lowe see the really fat payouts from FY2023, when they're picking 40cps, then 45cps then 50cps over the following two years - rising to 54cps by 2029 as Chorus sits back and enjoys the big boost in free cash flow after the heavy-spending UFB rollout years.

At Chorus' interim result in February, CFO Collins said the company was aiming to payout the "majority of free cash flow" as dividends after 2022.

UFB growth, fall in lines overall

Chorus - which earlier disclosed 15,000 fewer installs than originally forecast during the March and April lockdowns - said its total number of active UFB connections increased from 610,000 to 751,000 of FY2020.

As expected, its total number of lines dipped from 1,450,000 to 415,000 as some copper customers upgraded to fiber outside Chorus areas, and some plumped for fixed wireless.

In terms of traffic, Chorus reported all time-highs during the March and April lockdowns, as the volume of data surpassed the 2019 Rugby World Cup spike, but there has been a more modest series of "mini surges" during the latest round of lockdowns.

Chorus CEO JB Rousselot said the overall UFB rollout was now 88 per cent complete, with 150,000 still to pass - with its second and final phase due to be complete by the end of 2022 (see the government's latest rollout tracker here ).

Retailer grumbles

The pandemic has barely broke Chorus's stride, bar UFB installations briefly being put on hold during the first lockdown.

Retailers like Spark, Vodafone, 2degrees and Vocus have complained they have had to bare the cost of measures such as suspending disconnections for late fees, and waiving fees for excess data.

Chorus has proposed a $2m assistance package for retail ISPs; they want a lot more.

Retailers have also banded together to call on Chorus to delay a $1/month wholesale price increase on the most popular type of UFB fibre plan )100 megabits per second) from October 1, so far with no success.

Chorus says it needs to raise the cost to continue investing. The company points out it did trim the cost of its small business plan and power-user 1 Gbit/s (1000Mbit/s) plans in July.

The network companies bull-run on the stock exchange has had two blips this year. The first came when it was caught up in the general pandemic panic in March.

The second was on July 12, when it made two announcements. The first announcement was expected. Chorus had already warned that level 4 lockdowns would hit UFB installations, which it today said fell by around 15,000 during its financial year fourth quarter because of restrictions on non-essential activity.

The second was a surprise. Chorus said the Commerce Commission had told it there would be a discussion paper coming out in August, which will moot a change to the way Chorus is valued - which will in turn feed into the revenue cap that the regulator will impose, and other operating parameters when an update to the Telecommunications Act comes into effect between January next year and mid-2022.

"The Commission says the changes they are considering in relation to the financial loss asset involve adopting a discounted cash flow approach to valuation, rather than the building blocks approach proposed in its November 2019 draft decisions, and a different treatment of investments that pre-date the UFB Initiative," Chorus said in a statement.

Rousselot said it is disappointing that a potentially significant change of this nature is being considered this late in the commission's process.

Dekker and Lowe say until the Commerce Commission finalises the parameters it will use to calculate Regulated Asset Base and Maximum Allowable Revenue, any punts about the network company's future value will be subject to a "high margin of error."