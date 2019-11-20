COMMENT:

Supporters of moving Auckland's port to Northport were behaving last week as if it was all but a done deal.

The final report of the Upper North Island Supply Chain Study group had been delivered to Cabinet, reportedly recommending that the Ports of Auckland leave the waterfront over the next 30 years and that a bigger, better-connected port at the Whangarei Harbour heads should be key to its replacement.

READ MORE:
Closure of Auckland ports mooted for 'political expediency' in Northland: car import chief
Wayne Brown interview: Why the Ports of Auckland has to move
NZX assessing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.