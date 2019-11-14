The proposal to shift the Ports of Auckland's vehicle import operations to Whangarei is "purely a cynical political decision", says used-car business association VIA.

Chief executive David Vinsen said the industry had spent 30 years working with the port and shipping companies developing an efficient system, "squeezing out all the inefficiencies and costs" from the import process.

