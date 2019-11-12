Stand by Northland - Cabinet is about to consider a report that appears to strongly recommend moving Ports of Auckland to Whangārei.

The report is the final produced by a working group led by Mangonui businessman and former Far North mayor Wayne Brown.

It says Ports of Auckland is "no longer economically or environmentally viable" and that government should push through legislation to move it north if a commercial agreement can't be reached with Northport.

Brown told the Advocate major shipping operators spoken to for the report had spoken of the limited lifespan of Auckland's port.

"That means you have

