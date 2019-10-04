The company that owns Northport will "move mountains" to bring Auckland's port work to the deep water port at Marsden Pt.

And Northland Regional Council says a managed Ports of Auckland (PoA) shift of its operations to Northport would bring a substantial boost to the regional economy.

A high-powered working group has recommended the managed closure of the PoA and the development of Northport as the best way forward for the freight future of the upper North Island and New Zealand.

The Government-commissioned group's preference allows for the continued operation of the Port of Tauranga (PoT), a new inland freight

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.