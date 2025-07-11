Advertisement
On The Up: Rare geckos, kākāriki return to Bay of Islands hills after pest-control success

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Pest control work has led to the discovery of the forest gecko (pictured) in Bay of Islands bush. The species has not previously been recorded in the area. Photo / Joel Knight, Committee Member of the New Zealand Herpetological Society NZHS Website.

Rare native geckos and kākāriki parrots are reappearing in the Bay of Islands thanks to a major pest control operation led by conservation group Bay Bush Action.

The group’s latest campaign across 1200ha of forest in the hills behind Waitangi, Paihia and Ōpua has dramatically reduced predator populations – specifically

