The issue even found common ground between the Labour and National leaders, with Hipkins and Luxon agreeing at Newshub’s 2023 leaders debate that feral cats should be treated as a pest, the same way all the other pests in New Zealand are treated.
According to Morgan, cats were left out intentionally to avoid political distraction when the strategy launched in 2016.
“Honestly, I think that was the right call back then. But now, the conversation has changed. The public is ready.”
Feral cats are prolific hunters, capable of decimating populations of native birds and reptiles: “Their impact is huge,” she said.
She acknowledged there was some sensitivity of the topic, especially from international observers who did not understand the impact introduced species had on island nations.
“People from places like Europe or North America often don’t grasp the context. New Zealand is unique – we have no native land mammals. Our birds evolved without mammalian predators. Overseas, conservation looks different. Here, it means removing predators,” she said.
“We’re a nation of cat lovers. We have one of the highest rates of cat ownership in the world. So we need to be really clear about the difference between a pet cat and a feral cat. They’re the same species, but in terms of behaviour and impact, they’re completely different animals.”
Kea Conservation Trust’s Tamsyn Orr-Walker also supported the inclusion of feral cats in the act.
For more than a decade, her organisation has monitored kea populations, which are especially vulnerable due to their ground-nesting habits, and consistently found feral cats at nest sites.
“We’ve had trail cameras on nest cavities since 2009, and we’ve consistently found feral cats visiting those nest sites, which is really concerning.
Chief scientific officer at SPCA New Zealand Christine Sumner said the SPCA was open to the inclusion of feral cats in predator control, but stressed it must be done humanely.
“We recognise the need to act on the impacts of feral cats on native wildlife. They’re considered a pest under New Zealand law, and when it’s justified to manage them, we support that. But our bottom line is that it has to be humane,” she said.
The legal benchmark was whether unnecessary suffering is caused, she said.
“Humane killing means using methods that lead to the fastest loss of consciousness, so the animal is unaware prior to death.”
“Many New Zealanders support lethal feral cat management when it’s justified, but if it’s not done humanely, that support drops off. Society expects this to be handled ethically.”
“New Zealand has three types of cats. Feral cats live in a wild state and don’t live in our communities. Stray cats live among us but don’t have owners. Then there are companion cats, who live in homes. These distinctions are essential when deciding how to manage cats.”
SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said the group would like to see the government and DoC “investing money into mandatory desexing to minimise problems before they start.”
“If we don’t act now, we’re leaving one of the biggest threats to our native wildlife on the table for another five years. We need to be brave enough to close the cat-shaped hole in our conservation efforts.”
