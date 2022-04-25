This Northland green gecko/Kawariki, which is about 10cm long, was recently spotted in the bush near Whangaroa. The species is classified as 'at risk: declining'. Photo / Supplied

A Northland man was recently stunned by his luck after encountering what looked to be a pregnant gecko as it dropped from a fern and remained still long enough to be admired and photographed.

He was clearing a track on his land near Whangaroa, when his work knocked a striking green lizard onto the ground at his feet.

"It was spectacular," said the man, who prefers to remain anonymous.

"It was so perfectly uniformly green, and vivid."

The gecko remained at his feet and didn't seem scared, but he believed it may have been stunned.

"It just didn't move so I was able to have a really good look, for probably a couple of minutes," he said.

"I decided to take a photo, to show my family.

"Then I just sort of moved it along off the path. It wasn't very good at hiding on the ground because it was so green."

Adrian Walker, Senior Ranger Biodiversity at the Department of Conservation (DoC), confirmed the lizard was a Northland green gecko/Kawariki (Naultinus grayii), and agreed its appearance suggested it could be pregnant.

The Northland green gecko is classified as 'at risk, declining', so the sighting was indeed special.

"You'd have to be so lucky to see it in the tree, or really know what you're looking for," said the man.

"It's only the second lizard I've ever seen, and the first was nothing like this."

Walker said green geckos had been known to inhabit the coastal shrublands along Northland's eastern coast, from Berghan Point/Te Whatu to Whangaroa Harbour, but that data on the population was lacking.

Because of the lack of information, Walker said the gecko's classification was likely to be based on an assessment of the threat faced by the species.

According to The New Zealand Herpetological Society, the species faces a predicted decline of 10 to 70 per cent.

However, Walker said that in the past 30 years, the landcare group movement seen across Northland had made a big impact on many species, including saving kiwi from extinction.

"Northland's the most amazing place for biodiversity, and a lot of it is on private land," Walker said.

"The big thing is the help of the community."

The main threats faced by the green gecko are predators, sometimes even people as predators, and habitat loss stemming from many factors including fire.

"The more rat, stoat and feral cat control that's done, the greater chance of holding a good population," Walker said.

He added old manuka and kanuka stands that might have been there a long time could be a really important habitat, but that the gecko could also live in more mature native bush and even pockets of scrub.

Walker explained it was important to keep domestic cats out of these habitats as well and generally under control.

"Cats are amazingly well-adapted. When the right stimulus comes up, both feral and domestic cats can be extremely efficient predators," he said.

"People need to understand what their animals are capable of.

"If they have the chance to get into a habit and just do what a cat does, it's a threat."

The man whose land is home to the gecko, and perhaps now its young as they give birth from late summer to early autumn, said he intended to do more to protect species that shared his home.

"We do trap on our land, but I think we need to do more; maybe get a cat trap or two," he said.

"We've been told about some stray cats around at the moment, so that's a problem. And we need to get on top of the wasps, too."

Walker said that this sort of personal responsibility for taking care of the land was worthwhile, and has already made a difference.

"It's within the power of local whānau, hapū and community groups, so let's all keep going!"