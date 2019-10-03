A high-powered working group has recommended that Ports of Auckland undergoes a managed shut-down and its operations be shifted to Northport.

Northport at Marsden Point is the favoured future site for cargo now going in or out of Auckland, according to the newly released second report from the Government-commissioned Upper North Island Supply Chain Strategy (UNISC) group.

A third report is expected to include formal costs and details about where-to-from-here. Yesterday's report estimates that closing all shipping except cruise liners on Auckland city's prime-site port and moving cargo operations to Marsden Maritime Holdings' Northport could cost $10.3 billion.

That amount,

