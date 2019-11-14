NZX is looking into share trading in the company which part-owns Northport, after details of a report recommending Auckland's port activities be moved north were published.

On Monday evening TVNZ revealed details of what it said were details of the final version of the Upper North Island Supply Chain Study.

The report, which was delivered to some Government ministers days earlier, claimed Auckland's port "was no longer economically or environmentally viable" and the Government should intervene to force activities to move to Northport in Northland if an agreement could not be reached, TVNZ reported.

Will the North win

