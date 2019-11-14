Energy Minister Megan Woods is seeking assurances about the Crown's exposure to a troubled Malaysian oil company which she said exposed a "giant loophole" in the Crown Minerals Act when it arrived in New Zealand.

On Monday, the directors of Tamarind Taranaki, the operator of three Tui oil fields, warned the company "may be insolvent" as they placed it in administration so payments to creditors could be suspended.

While the Malaysian company's owners had provided a guarantee, its troubles have raised concerns about its ability to pay.

Tamarind, which focuses on squeezing the final production out of oil fields with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.