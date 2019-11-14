Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

NZX assessing trading in Marsden Maritime Holdings after details of port study leaked

Hamish Rutherford
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
NZX says its regulatory team is assessing trading in MMH, which owns 50 per cent of Northport, after details of a Government report on Auckland's port activities were released on Monday. Photo / File

NZX says its regulatory team is assessing trading in MMH, which owns 50 per cent of Northport, after details of a Government report on Auckland's port activities were released on Monday. Photo / File

NZX is looking into share trading in the company which part-owns Northport, after details of a report recommending Auckland's port activities be moved north were published.

On Monday evening TVNZ revealed details of what it said were details of the final version of the Upper North Island Supply Chain Study.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Shares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Shares