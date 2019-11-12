Directors of Tamarind Taranaki, the New Zealand business of a Malaysian oil and gas producer say the company "may be insolvent".

Tamarind operates three oil fields according to its website, Tui, Amokura, and Pateke in the Tui Area oil field. It is the 100 per cent owner and operator of the fields.

The company's business model is to buy oil fields late in their production life.

When buying fields off other companies, Tamarind assumes responsibility for any remediation costs when the field is closed.

On Monday evening the directors of the company declared in a statement posted on the Companies office website that it "is insolvent or may become insolvent".

On its website, Tamarind said the company needed to be restructured.

"The appointment of the administrators is as a result of a number of commercial factors including a deterioration in oil price amongst others affecting the performance of the Company, which has contributed to the Company's current financial position being unsustainable absent a restructuring."

Tamarind said administrators would directly control the company's "assets, operations and books and records" during the restructure.

A moratorium has been placed on payments to creditors. A meeting of creditors would be placed within eight days of the administrators' appointment.

In September, BusinessDesk reported that the company had abandoned a planned drilling programme after the first of three wells was unsuccessful.

The wells were meant to extend the life of the fields.

In October Offshore Energy Today reported that BW Offshore, the owners of the Umuroa, the floating production, storage and offloading facility which gathers oil from the Tui area, had been told the contract for the vessel would not be renewed beyond December 31.

Later that month the publication reported that the Norwegian company was pursuing overdue payments in relation to Umuroa, which has been gathering oil at the fields since 2007.

Attempts to contact the company's New Zealand office or the company's Singapore-based administrators have been unsuccessful.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has not yet commented on whether Tamarind has liabilities to the Crown.