Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Energy

NZ winter power worries subside as hydro lakes fill

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Meridian Energy's hydro station at Lake Manapōuri. Photo / Supplied

Meridian Energy's hydro station at Lake Manapōuri. Photo / Supplied

Fears the country may be in for a repeat of last year’s power shortage have been allayed thanks to improved lake levels and precautions taken by power generators.

The average daily wholesale price last week hovered around the $100 per megawatt hour (MWh), having gone over $400MWh earlier in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Energy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Energy