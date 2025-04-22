The S&P 500 rose 2%, recovering from Monday's 2.4% drop. Photo / Bloomberg

Stocks recovered on Tuesday from a steep sell-off the day before, but global investors also rushed into gold, as concerns continue to mount about President Donald Trump’s trade war and his deepening anger at the Federal Reserve chair.

The S&P 500 rose about 2%, reversing its losses from Monday, when the index fell 2.4%. Monday’s sell-off had accelerated after Trump targeted Jerome Powell, the Fed chair, in a social media post, urging him to cut interest rates and suggesting that an economic slowdown would be his fault.

Gold, which on Tuesday briefly rose above US$3500 an ounce for the first time, has set a series of records in recent weeks, during a largely ugly stretch for the markets. Investors often see gold as a haven during times of turmoil, and its price has surged more than 30% since the start of the year.

“Gold has again moved to yet another record, with its safe-haven reputation shining bright,” analysts at RBC Capital Markets said. “With the uncertainty related to Fed independence, gold continues to benefit as a safe-haven, and one not tied to the US dollar.”

Gold has been soaring since early April when investors, alarmed by Trump’s tariffs, starting selling Treasury bonds. On Tuesday, the spot price of a troy ounce of gold briefly reached above US$3500 before slipping lower.