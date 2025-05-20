Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness

Dairy prices: New Zealand season ends on a flat note, will they stay high in 2026?

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Will Kiwi dairy farmers be in for another $10/kg milk price next season? Photo / Bruce Jarvis

Will Kiwi dairy farmers be in for another $10/kg milk price next season? Photo / Bruce Jarvis

The last Global Dairy Trade auction for the 2024/25 season has ended on a flat note, yet prices remain elevated and are likely to support the $10kg/milksolids milk price that Fonterra has forecast for its farmers.

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) price index fell 0.9% this morning from the last

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Agribusiness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Agribusiness