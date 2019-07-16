The company holding master franchise rights to the Pret A Manger brand in Dubai and Singapore says there is a possibility the sandwich shop could end up in New Zealand.

Emirates Group subsidiary Emirates Leisure Retail which develops and operates hospitality venues around the world runs the UK-headquartered sandwich chain in airports in Dubai and Singapore, is expanding its brands' presence in the New Zealand market.

Justin Scotti, managing director of Emirates Leisure Retail, said there were no plans to bring Pret A Manger to New Zealand at present but the brand would be considered for expansion into the market.

Related articles: