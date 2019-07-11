With Tex-Mex fast-food chain Taco Bell's New Zealand arrival around the corner, here's a list of other international restaurant chains, mainly those from North America, on our wishlist.

Popeyes

Despite what the name may lead you to assume, American fast-food chain Popeyes specialises in fried and spicy fried chicken, not spinach.

The restaurant chain which started out in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1976 has been around for 47 years.

The chain is the world's second-largest quick-service, restaurant group after KFC. It operates more than 3000 stores in 30 countries, including in the district of Columbia in Canada and Puerto Rico.

Shake Shack

New York-based fast-casual dining restaurant chain Shake Shack which started out as a hot dog cart inside Madison Square Park in the Manhatten concrete jungle in 2011 is now listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The company opened its first retail location in May 2003, and in 2015 it began trading on NYSE at US$47 a share.

A Shake Shack store located in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

As the name insinuates, Shake Shack serves milkshakes, "concrete burgers", its famous frozen custard desserts and crinkle-cut fries. The chain has become so popular in the US, that it launched an online shop which sells soft toys of its food and treats for dogs.

Shake Shack has 162 stores in 12 countries and in 20 US states.

Pret A Manger

Pret A Manger, or simply Pret in some countries, is an international sandwich shop headquartered in Britain. The chain was founded in 1983 and serves sandwiches, wraps, salads, smoothies and barista coffee in its 450 stores.

The chain is popular in the United Kingdom and has networks of stores in nine countries, including in Singapore and Dubai.

Emirates Leisure Retail, a subsidiary of Emirates Group which develops and operates hospitality outlets in New Zealand, Dubai, Singapore and Australia, holds the master franchise rights for Pret A Manger in Dubai.

Sandwich shop chain Pret A Manager has over 450 stores. Photo / Getty Images

The company has recently been expanding its presence in the New Zealand market, and has plans to roll out Australian coffee brand Hudson Coffee, so Pret A Manger could perhaps make its way here, too.

Five Guys

Hamburger and fries restaurant chain Five Guys is another originating in the United States. The company is headquartered in Virginia and has been operating for more than 30 years.

Five Guys employs more than 15,000 workers globally. Photo / Getty Images

The chain has stores in Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Britain, greater Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

As of 2016, Five Guys had more than 1500 stores throughout the world and employed over 15,000 employees.

Tim Horton's

Tim Horton's, the inventor of the classic ring doughnut, originated in Canada. The chain is Canada's largest quick-service restaurant and coffee chain and has a retail presence in 14 countries.

In Canada, Tim Horton stores are found on the corner of most major streets.

The Toronto headquartered company was founded by late Canadian hockey player Tim Horton and Jim Charade, after an initial venture together in a hamburger chain fell through.

A Tim Hortons store in Shanghai. Photo / Getty Images

In 2014 the chain was purchased by Burger King for US$11.4 billion and became a subsidiary of Canadian holding company Restaurant Brands International. However, the quality and reputation of chain was said to have dropped significantly following the sale.

Tim Horton stores have recently expanded into China.

Papa John's

American pizza franchise Papa John's is said to be the fourth largest pizza delivery restaurant in the United States.

The Kentucky-based fast-food operator was literally founded by "Papa" John Schnatter in 1984. The old tale goes that Schnatter started the store out of a broom cupboard in his father's tavern and sold his 1971 Cameron Z28 to purchase US$1500 worth of second-hand pizza equipment.

Photo / Getty Images

Today the chain has more than 5000 restaurants, of which about 4400 are franchised restaurants operating in the US. The company owns more than 200 stores under joint ventures in Beijing and North China.

Bubba Gump

Chain shrimp bar Bubba Gump was inspired by the 1994 movie classic Forrest Gump, and operates restaurants worldwide.

More than 30 Bubba Gump stores operate in the United States, four in Mexico and three in Japan. There are also Bubba Gump restaurants located in Colombia, London, Hong Kong, Canada and the Philippines.

The first Bubba Gump restaurant opened a couple of years after the screening of Forrest Gump, in partnership with Viacom, the owner of Paramount Pictures and distributor of the film.

Bubba Gump made an appearance in 1994 movie classic Forrest Gump. Photo / Getty Images

The restaurant was named after Forrest Gump character Benjamin Buford "Bubba" Blue and Forrest Gump. In the film's storyline, Bubba suggested getting into the shrimp business, which Gump pursued following his death.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, commonly known as Chipotle, like Taco Bell, is an American fast-food chain specialising in Mexican food.

The Chipotle brand, named after the smokey chilli pepper seasoning, has a presence in the United States, Britain, Canada, Germany and France.

Chiptole Mexican Grill is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Photo / Getty Images

Chipotle Mexican Grill is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and has a share price of around US$740 ($1110) and in 2016 reported revenue of close to US$4b.

The chain has more than 45,000 employees worldwide and last year had more 2500 store locations.

Quiznos

Subway rival? Quiznos is an American franchised fast-food brand which specialises in "submarine sandwiches".

Quiznos is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Photo / Getty Images

Footlong sandwich maker Subway is the largest sandwich shop in North America, followed by Quiznos. The sandwich chain was founded in 1981 and has more than 800 stores. At one point, the store had more than 5000 stores but in recent years the company has scaled back its operations significantly.