American fastfood chain Taco Bell is finally coming to New Zealand.

Restaurant Brands made the announcement to the New Zealand Stock Exchange this morning that it had reached an agreement with Taco Bell Restaurants Asia to bring the Taco Bell brand to New Zealand and Australia.

The Taco Bell launch Down Under will begin next year, with more than 60 stores set to open. The stores will be built between January next year and June 2024.

Restaurant Brands already owns and operates 36 Taco Bell stores spread throughout Hawaii and Guam. Together those stores generated $19.4 million to the group in the last financial year.

Restaurant Brands group chief executive Russel Creedy said the company wanted to build a franchise system.

"Bringing the Taco Bell brand to this part of the world aligns with our strategy of focussing on global tier one brands in markets we understand," Creedy said.

"We know from our experience in Hawaii and Guam that Taco Bell is a top-tier brand backed by excellent franchise systems".

More to come.