The startup has spent significant time “refining and developing our process to ensure that our materials are better than virgin, from a greenhouse impact,” says Majeranowski.

In addition to venture and supply chain investment, Circ has received investment from Patagonia, Inditex (Zara’s parent company) and the European fashion platform Zalando SE. The company would like brands to sign multi-year contracts to use material recycled with its technology. But making commitments for several seasons is uncommon in the industry, Majeranowski says - “a muscle that brands aren’t used to.”

Dyeing the fabric that gets sewn into garments is an energy-intensive step in the manufacturing process. Conventionally, pigments are heated to very high temperatures so that the color can bind. EverDye says it’s found a way to do this with room-temperature water.

Mineral pigments used for textiles are generally negatively charged, says Christelle Chauffeton, a research scientist at EverDye. The fabric is also negatively charged, so the two have no affinity and the color won’t adhere. That’s why the dyeing process typically relies on additives, binders and high heat.

EverDye's R&D laboratory in Romainville, France. Photo / Cyril Marcilhacy

EverDye takes mineral pigment and “synthesizes it directly on a nanoparticle of biopolymer,” says Chauffeton, that was chemically modified to be positively charged. When the biopolymer (or natural polymer) is put next to a negatively charged fabric, the pigment will go on the fabric without additives or the need for intense heat. Later, another application of heat causes the nanoparticles to come together and form a film on the surface of the fibers, trapping the pigment.

The startup can now dye fabrics brown, orange or yellow and is fine-tuning its approach to create blue, red and black hues. “It takes time to adapt the formulas,” says Victor Durand, EverDye’s head of operations.

It launched a small capsule collection last October and is doing pilot testing with brands including Lacoste and Petit Bateau. The company is currently raising money for its series A funding round.

“Our goal is to be a regular provider of dyes in the supply chain,” Durand says.

EverDye and Circ join a host of firms innovating in pursuit of lower-impact textiles, such as Boston-based Galy, which grows cotton in a lab to reduce the crop’s heavy water and fertilizer use, and Algaeing, an Israeli startup that makes biodegradable yarns and dyes out of algae.

Buying clothing secondhand - or just buying less of it - is an effective way to shrink fashion’s footprint. But the global business of making new garments isn’t going away anytime soon. Circ, EverDye and their peers are working to clean up the process step by step.