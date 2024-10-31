Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Media Insider: Kim Hill’s new gig, Stuff exec jumps ship, NZ media bosses on US paper’s endorsement palaver, NZME parenting podcast ends

Katie Harris
By
Social Issues reporter·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
Kim Hill is voicing which prominent Kiwi Brand's ad? And Kiwi news bosses weigh in on US papers' election endorsement saga.

Kim Hill is voicing which prominent Kiwi Brand's ad? And Kiwi news bosses weigh in on US papers' election endorsement saga.

Kiwi news bosses weigh in on top US papers’ not endorsing presidential candidates; Kim Hill’s new gig; NZME parenting podcast ends; Top Stuff exec jumps to MediaWorks.

The Washington Post has had a colossally bad week.

At the time of writing, US outlets are reporting at least 250,000

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kim Hill now voice of the outdoors

Stuff exec returns to media roots

One Good Text

Sports switch-up

The Parenting Hangover’s final hurrah

Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business