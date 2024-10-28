Some of Trump’s introductory speakers used racist and misogynistic language in warming up a capacity crowd.

Giuliani, also a former personal lawyer to Trump, falsely claimed that Harris was “on the side of the terrorists” in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and wanted to bring Palestinians to the United States.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe used crass language in joking that Latinos “love making babies” and called the Caribbean US territory of Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage”.

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin posted a clip of the comments on his Instagram and wrote, in Spanish, “This is what they think of us.”

While Puerto Ricans are US citizens, those living on the island cannot vote in US general elections. However, millions of Puerto Ricans who have moved to the mainland United States can fully participate in elections, and many have taken up residence in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Harris earlier today visited a Puerto Rican restaurant in Philadelphia in the must-win state of Pennsylvania to encourage people to vote. She posted a video on social media promising to “invest in Puerto Rico’s future” as President.

Harris’ campaign in an email said the Madison Square Garden rally was “mirroring the same dangerously divisive and demeaning message” as Trump.

Trump’s 2016 presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, has accused him of “re-enacting” a pro-Nazi rally that was held at Madison Square Garden in 1939 on the eve of World War II.

Trump’s critics have long accused him of empowering white supremacists with dehumanising and racist rhetoric.

Trump rejected the comparison to the 1930s. “This is called Make America Great Again, that’s all this is,” he said on Saturday.

“Today this is Donald Trump’s house,” said Hulk Hogan in a speech at the New York event, later rejecting accusations that Trump is a fascist: “I don’t see any Nazis in here.”

US billionaire Elon Musk, who is supporting Trump’s re-election bid with his X social media platform, enormous wealth and cash giveaways that have raised legal questions, was greeted to the stage with chants of “Elon”.

Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk gestures as he steps on stage during the rally for Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden. Photo / AFP

“This is the kind of positive energy that America is all about,” Musk said.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive, who Trump has said he would tap to lead a new government efficiency commission, said the federal budget could be reduced by “at least” US$2 trillion. Federal outlays topped US$6.75t in fiscal 2024, which ended September 30.

Trump got cheers inside the arena for his tough-on-migrants rhetoric. He vowed to ban sanctuary cities and invoke the 1798 Alien Enemies Act law to deport immigrants with criminal records.

Trump announced a new policy to provide a tax credit for family caregivers “who take care of a parent or a loved one”.

Polls show the rival candidates are neck and neck in the battleground states that will decide the next President, with just over a week until Election Day. More than 38 million votes have already been cast.

Trump has been seeking to tie Harris to the Biden administration’s handling of immigration and the economy. Last week, Trump debuted a new attack line: “She broke it, and I promise you I will fix it.”

The US economy has outperformed the rest of the developed world since the Covid crisis, and stock markets hit record highs this year. But high prices of food, utilities and housing have roiled voters, who believe the economy is headed in the wrong direction.

Harris, who held a rally with Bruce Springsteen in Atlanta on Friday and Beyonce in Houston on Saturday, will hold another high-profile event with a speech on Wednesday on the National Mall in Washington, where she will highlight contrasts between herself and Trump.

The Democratic presidential nominee, Vice-President Kamala Harris, embraces singer Beyonce at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas. Photo / Getty Images

“He is full of grievance. He is full of dark language that is about retribution and revenge,” Harris said of Trump in Philadelphia today.

Trump, who held a rally in Long Island, New York, in September, has said he is making a play for the state. Ronald Reagan’s re-election was the last time New York backed a Republican for President; Democrat Joe Biden won the state in 2020 by 23 percentage points.

‘Show of strength’

By staging the attention-grabbing event in the world’s biggest media market, Trump could help boost Republican candidates in New York congressional races. The state has seven competitive seats that could help determine whether the party holds on to the US House of Representatives next year.

It could also give Trump a boost in nearby northeastern Pennsylvania, a battleground state that has increasingly become home for New York commuters.

Trump’s campaign said the event at the 19,500-seat arena, which can cost more than US$1 million to rent, was sold out. Tickets are free and on a first-come-first-served basis, as was the case with Harris’ Houston rally.

A crowd of some 30,000 people attended Harris’ rally with Beyonce on Saturday night in Houston, and about 20,000 attended the Atlanta rally.

“My internal polling is my instinct,” Harris said to reporters in Philadelphia when asked how the campaign is faring in its internal election projections.

“The momentum is with us,” she said.

After today’s neighbourhood Philadelphia stops, Harris plans to visit every battleground state in coming days, including a Madison, Wisconsin, rally and concert with folk rock band Mumford & Sons and a Las Vegas event with Mexican pop band Mana.