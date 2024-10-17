Stuff said the overall number of visual journalists would not change, but it was planning to reduce the number of permanent audio roles. It is understood affected staff could find out the confirmed structure as early as Friday.

In the letter the staff – who are all union members – said they did not agree with the proposals to cut visual journalist roles from Auckland, as workers in those roles were “overworked” now and the plans would “only worsen” the situation.

The letter said cutting the audio and video team’s headcount from 34 to 23 did not make sense given video was “apparently booming and generating revenue” and the company’s drive towards more multimedia content.

”It seems more than probable that Stuff will have to hire new (or hire back old) staff for the new multimedia team to fill chronic shortages caused by these proposals,” the letter said.

“While two of those video positions will be replaced (one in Wellington and one in Christchurch) that will only serve to fill dire existing shortages in both cities, where VJs are already hugely overworked.”

As seen with other teams “gutted” by Stuff (“the print producer situation is particularly glaring”, the letter said) these changes would lead to “massive overwork” for those who survive, staff told management.

NZME, the publisher of the Herald, went through an exercise in regional newsrooms earlier this year, cutting some roles but saying it was reinvesting in new roles in major centres to reflect audience demand and population.

Approached for comment, a Stuff spokesperson repeated an earlier statement.

This outlined the proposal to amalgamate the teams, led by a head of multimedia content and strategy.

“We are proposing to move to a more flexible workforce for this strategic shift, with fewer permanent roles and the ability to scale up around individual subscriber podcasts, as we do with special projects and major sporting events.”

Meanwhile, Stuff E tū members have rejected an offer from the company which, if accepted, would mean members would get no pay increase beyond the yearly 2% stepped pay rise negotiated in previous agreements.

The 2% will be matched for those on salaries above the stepped pay system, a person close to the situation told Media Insider.

They said Stuff was asked to come back with a better offer and that the union will run a ballot on industrial action if necessary.

More Stuff teams face cuts

Media Insider understands other teams at Stuff were called into meetings on Thursday about further proposed job cuts.

This process, it’s understood, impacts some roles in the life and style part of the business.

Stuff was asked how the proposed changes would impact its lifestyle offering but the company did not respond.

A spokesperson earlier said that during the past 18 months the organisation had made “significant investments” for the long-term success of the business.

“Including the launch of new digital mastheads, a re-platforming of the country’s largest digital news website and the upskilling of our people and new technology for increased video production,“ the spokesperson said.

“All of these investments and innovations ensure Stuff is fit for a fast-moving media future, with journalism and content excellence at the heart of our business. As always, change proposals are confidential to the individuals involved.”

The missing ingredient at Metro’s Restaurant of the Year awards

Espresso martinis on tap and “little alcoves for the lovers” – all the essentials for a night celebrating Auckland’s best grub.

“No kissing in the confessional booths,” MC Donna Brookbanks told the hundred or so guests gathered at St Matthew-in-the-City on Monday for the Metro Restaurant of the Year awards.

Sir Bob Harvey was in attendance, presenting the Best Restaurateur award alongside Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown.

“First of all this is the best function I’ve been invited to this year,” Brown told the crowd, “No speeches, nice champagne, good people, everyone laughing”.

Then he proceeded to tell the audience that Harvey, who was standing next to him, was his father.

“I said you were my son,” Harvey then interjected.

But the magazine’s publisher and art director, Simon Chesterman, who just days before had sent out a reminder email telling attendees they were “looking forward to seeing you and yours”, was nowhere to be seen.

Turns out Chesterman has left Metro and is taking a break after his four-and-a-bit years with the magazine as he’s burned out.

He told Media Insider his co-art director, Sam Wieck, is picking up the art department and publishing duties.

“He’s an amazing talent and I’m really happy that he agreed to take over.”

Editor Henry Oliver said Chesterman was instrumental in the revival of the publication after the demise of Bauer New Zealand in 2020 and orchestrated its sale to Still last year.

“We are considering our next steps for the publisher role.”

TVNZ and the union return to the negotiating table

TVNZ and E tū have resumed negotiations, with the union focusing on stopping outsourcing in a bid to save jobs.

Media Insider was told the union is seeking a commitment from TVNZ not to contract out work that is currently done by members until June 2026.

A pay rise is also still being sought, it’s understood.

A spokesperson for TVNZ told Media Insider the broadcaster doesn’t comment on details of negotiations, but said it had been working collaboratively with the unions to hear how they believe the organisation can meet its $30 million revenue challenge.

“Bargaining with the unions is ongoing. As part of the bargaining process, TVNZ will consider any offers the union puts forward.”

Friday marks the end of the two-week consultation process on TVNZ’s strategic plan proposal, which Media Insider was told would be followed by another two-week consultation on proposed structural changes.

It’s understood a 10.1.1 process, which is the clause in the E tū union agreement that was also at the centre of TVNZ’s failed Employment Court appeal this year, was completed by the broadcaster before the most recent consultation round.

The clause states TVNZ will support the active participation of staff in the development of the organisation and changes in workplace practices.

A spokesperson from TVNZ said the broadcaster is seeking feedback from workers on the strategic proposals and will confirm what decisions have been made before the end of the month.

One (very long) Good Text

This month veteran journalist David Fisher unveiled his latest project, an investigative podcast into Natalia Burgess, known as “the Facebook predator”, who used numerous false identities, including “Laura Jane West”, to deceive and manipulate her victims. We catch up with the award-winning reporter off the back of recording his final episode.

David Fisher's extra long One Good Text.

NZ TV Award finalists

Finally, some good news for Aotearoa’s small-screen workers.

The New Zealand Television Awards (NZTVA) have announced this year’s finalists, with staff from a newsroom and a programme now scrapped getting a final hurrah.

TVNZ’s now-defunct Sunday show has landed a nomination for best current affairs programme, and is up against Q+A with Jack Tame, Newsroom Investigates with Melanie Reid and Paddy Gower Has Issues.

Newshub (RIP) was also nominated for best news coverage, with 1News also picking up two nominations for the award.

The former TV station also dominated the reporter of the year category as all three finalists, Alexa Cook, Michael Morrah and Lisette Reymer, hailed from Newshub.

Morrah has since been hired by NZME as a senior investigative reporter.

Julian Wilson, Jack Tame, Guyon Espiner and Patrick Gower are all up for best presenter, news and current affairs.

Whakaata Māori/Māori+ have three nominations for best live event coverage, with Sky Sport NZ the only other finalist in the category.

See the full list of finalists here.

