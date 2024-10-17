Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Media Insider: Stuff staff hit out in leaked letter as fresh cuts loom

Katie Harris
By
Social Issues reporter·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Stuff's newsroom in Ponsonby with inset of Sinead Boucher.

Stuff's newsroom in Ponsonby with inset of Sinead Boucher.

Worker frustrations boil over at Stuff as more staff face job cuts; the missing ingredient at Metro’s restaurant awards; union calls for TVNZ to stop outsourcing work done by members.

Dozens of staff from Stuff newsrooms have hit out at management over proposed cuts to the company’s audio and visual

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

More Stuff teams face cuts

The missing ingredient at Metro’s Restaurant of the Year awards

TVNZ and the union return to the negotiating table

One (very long) Good Text

NZ TV Award finalists

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand