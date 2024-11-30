Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Liam Dann: No more economic booms - RBNZ’s grim warning as productivity woes come to a head

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis claim to be working on policies to address the slowdown in productivity rates. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis claim to be working on policies to address the slowdown in productivity rates. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Liam Dann
Opinion by Liam Dann
Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.
Learn more


THREE KEY FACTS:

  • On Wednesday the Reserve Bank cut the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points
  • It also lowered economic growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027
  • The Treasury and RBNZ warn that low productivity growth is limiting our capacity for economic recovery

It’s been a rough month for the National-led coalition. The Government has had its back to the wall amid a storm of social division whipped up by a minor coalition partner.

Many of us - including Prime Minister Christopher Luxon - are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business