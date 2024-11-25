Advertisement
Do Māori have rights other New Zealanders don’t have? Legal experts explain

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald
14 mins to read
Legal experts from left: David Parker, Dr Carwyn Jones, Sir Douglas Graham, Karen Feint KC, Christopher Finlayson KC, and Sir Geoffrey Palmer KC.

- Rights and principles relating to the Treaty of Waitangi are in sharp focus.

- The Treaty Principles Bill aims to minimise any additional Māori rights and to abolish existing principles.

- The basis of those rights are discussed here by legal experts.

After the Act Party’s Treaty Principles Bill

