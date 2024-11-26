Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

US President-elect Donald Trump says he will hit China, Canada and Mexico with new tariffs

By Aime Williams
Financial Times·
4 mins to read
US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to impose levies on the first day in retaliation for illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Photo / Getty Images

US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to impose levies on the first day in retaliation for illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Photo / Getty Images

US President-elect Donald Trump has said he will levy tariffs of 25% on all imports from Canada and Mexico, and an extra 10% tariff on Chinese goods, accusing the countries of permitting illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

In a post on his social media site Truth Social, Trump said he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business