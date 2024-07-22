Joe Biden resignation: ‘Trump Trade’ bets and market volatility expected

US President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the campaign will probably inspire more market volatility until November, as some in Wall Street try anticipating impacts of the 'Trump Trade'. Photo / Getty Images
Joe Biden’s departure from the US presidential election campaign will likely mean volatility in markets for months ahead, ASB economists say.
And news of Biden’s withdrawal prompted fresh speculation about the possible impacts ofthe so-called “Trump Trade”.
The Wall Street term related to how investors expected a Donald Trump election win to influence markets.