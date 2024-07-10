Overseas visitor arrivals were 179,700 in May, and have stalled, but the strong recovery of New Zealanders taking trips overseas continues.
Stats NZ monthly figures show the number of visitor arrivals was up by 19,300 from May 2023. The biggest changes were in arrivals from Australia (up 9300) China (up 5400 - although well down on pre-Covid levels) and Taiwan (up 1700).
The plateauing of overseas tourism arrivals - once New Zealand’s biggest source of foreign exchange - has been identitified by economists as a drag on the country’s economic recovery.
Of the overseas visitor arrivals in May, 46% were from Australia (compared with 42% in May 2019), 9% were from the United States (8% in May 2019) and 8% were from China (13%).
Tourism New Zealand has switched its focus to promoting New Zealand off-peak to help the sluggish recovery.