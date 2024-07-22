New Zealand last month recorded only its third monthly surplus in goods since May 2023, but both imports and exports were down on a year earlier. Photo / Michael Craig

22 Jul, 2024

New Zealand recorded a $669 million trade surplus in June, according to Stats NZ.

Overseas merchandise trade data for June showed both imports and exports were down on a year earlier.

Stats NZ said goods exports fell by $7.4m or 0.1% to $6.2 billion.

And goods imports fell to $5.5b, down $821m or 13% compared to June 2023.

Year-on-year, milk powder, butter, and cheese exports fell $172m or 10% to $1.5b.