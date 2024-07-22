But infant formula exports were up $94m, or 57% compared to June 2023.
Last month’s trade figures were only the third monthly goods trade surplus since May 2023.
The data exclude services, such as tourism, transportation and intellectual property services.
Kiwifruit surges
Fruit exports were up 18% to $610m.
Kiwifruit dominated export success in this area, up $73m from June 2023 to $423m.
Car imports hit the skids
Imports of vehicles, parts, and accessories fell $252m or 25% to $773m.
Stats NZ said passenger car imports alone were down $140m or 22% compared to June last year.
A decline in electric vehicle imports late last year coincided with the scrapping of the clean car rebate scheme.
Imports of petroleum and related imports fell even more, down $441m or 55% to $367m.
Jet fuel imports were down $105m on June 2023.
Export partners
Australia: Down $74m (9.2%). Largest fall: petroleum and related products.
China: Down $142m (9.1%). Largest fall: milk powder, butter, and cheese.
European Union: Up $129m (34%). Largest increase: fruit.
Japan: Down $4.1m (1.1%). Largest fall: aluminium and aluminium articles.
United States: Up $91m (12%). Largest increase: meat and edible offal.
Import partners
Australia: Down $69m (10%). Largest falls: vehicles, parts, and accessories; pharmaceutical products.
China: Up $11m (0.9%) Largest increase: fertilisers.
European Union: Up $33m (3.3%). Largest increases: aircraft and parts; weapons and ammunition.
South Korea: Down $54m (14%). Largest fall: vehicles, parts and accessories.
United States: Down $49m (8.4%). Largest fall: food residues, wastes and fodder.