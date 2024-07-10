Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why has the value of NZ cheese exports dropped this year, when US exports shone?

By
4 mins to read
Reduced volume and softer prices are behind a drop in cheese export value. Photo / 123RF

Reduced volume and softer prices are behind a drop in cheese export value. Photo / 123RF

The value of New Zealand’s cheese exports took a tumble in the first quarter of this year as the United States dairy sector trumpets a record run of cheese exporting.

Industry trade data shows the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business