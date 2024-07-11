Westpac New Zealand has dropped its short-term home loan rates as sentiment around when the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) will deliver its first rate cut since 2020 continues to shift.
From tomorrow, both Westpac’s fixed special and standard mortgage rates across its six-month, 12-month and 18-month offerings will fall between 10 and 25 basis points (bps).
The biggest drop will be to its one-year rate, dropping 25bps to 6.89% (special) and 7.49% (standard).
Westpac’s six-month rate will fall 19bps to 7.05% (special) and 7.65% (standard) and its 18-month rate will drop 10bps to 6.79% (special) and 7.39% (standard).
Yesterday, the RBNZ kept the Official Cash Rate (OCR) on hold at 5.5% for the eighth consecutive time. However, its “dovish” tone had markets picking an earlier cut to interest rates.